Dear McKoy: Disappointed in My Dad for Cheating on My Mom

My father has been cheating on my mother with a younger woman and I do not know what to do. He is still such a good husband and father, except for this dark secret. I found out while helping to fix something on his phone. I saw nude photos come in from the notification bar and I slyly opened the chat to see them “sexting” and him promising to send her money. I have not told him that I know and every time I see him close to mommy I cringe. I have always loved him but I don’t know how to feel anymore. I’ve always wanted a marriage like my parents’, but now I feel like it’s been a lie. I am 22 and looking to finish university soon and move out. Mommy is 50 and he’s 53. My older brother lives abroad with his family and we’re all close. I just cannot imagine that this could have all been a lie all this time.

G.G.

Dear G.G.,

I do not think you should worry too much about this. It is unfair to be stressing yourself over troubles you did not cause but I understand your concern for your family. Perhaps you should talk to your dad individually for some closure/answer. I hope it works out.

McKoy