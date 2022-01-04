Dear Mckoy: Crave For Married Men

Dear Mckoy: I have this terrible obsession with married men; they give me goose bumps. I am not attracted to a man unless he is married.

I find the hide and seek to be such a turn on. Nothing excites me more than when a man hides from his wife to be with me. It makes me feel very special.

I enjoy the fact that I am free and do not have to perform wife house duties. Just imagine wives washing and ironing husbands clothes for us pleasure chicks to make a mess of them.

The husbands tend to be very giving, especially when they are afraid of their wives finding out about their outside lives. I love being treated and pampered financially by these men. I get to sleep by myself at nights.

Making out with married men is very spontaneous. I have my bedroom skills and techniques locked so they are always craving my expertise which most times they are not getting from their wives at home. Some of these wives must bow down to women like me who keep their under pleasured men stress free.

Identity Withheld

Dear Miss: I really think you need serious help. You are sowing some seeds that will grow to damage you. You are messing with Godly territory and you need to stop before you experience his wrath.

Find someone for yourself to share your ‘great’ skills as you described. You speak about loving the ‘hide and seek’; I hope none of these wives find out and come for you. I hope you change your lifestyle before it is too late.

Ask Dear McKoy