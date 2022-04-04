Dear McKoy: Could My Husband be Cheating with His Cousin?

Dear McKoy: My husband just recently started communicating with a female cousin who he claims was abused as a child and has mental health struggles. He explains that the reason why she is always on the phone with her is because she depends on him to console and comfort her due to the childhood trauma that she is trying to overcome.

I’m trying to be supportive of their relationship, however, the communication is endless and goes late into the night for some strange reason. If I enter the room while he is on the phone, he stops talking and waits until I leave or get into the shower before continuing. It’s absolutely awkward, and he is always laughing on the phone with him. He doesn’t communicate that way with me. If he is not with her on the phone, he is talking about her with me. Almost like an obsession. The constant stream of communication has me perplexed.

I’ve spoken to him about it and he says that she is suicidal, so he will always be there for her. This gives her the green light to call anytime she pleases. His parents believe that she is toxic and that he should maintain a safe distance. According to what I’ve heard, she can be a loose cannon. What do you think I should do?

A.M.

Dear A.M: It seems to me you’re about to have serious problems in your marriage. If your husband is hiding things from you, he is doing someting wrong. When you go into the room, he stops talking on the phone. Why would he be secretive if she is his relative? What what I have read it seems like he is having an affair. You should establish boundaries right away. Don’t trust her if you’ve already been told by his parents that she can’t be trusted. Your husband is on his way to destroying the marriage, and one of you needs to step up and put a stop to it. If she’s suicidal, she needs professional help, not late-night phone calls/texts with your husband. Believe your instincts and don’t be hesitant to face your husband. Your marriage is in jeopardy.