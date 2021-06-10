Dear McKoy: Could my boyfriend be working witchcraft on me?

Dear McKoy,

The other day I found a strange bottle of oil and powder in my underwear drawer. I asked my boyfriend about it and he said they are supposed to “protect me” and help with my anxiety. I am very suspicious because I don’t know if he is trying to tie me or has already tied me. I never knew him to believe in spiritual healing so this is very strange to me. I haven’t been talking to him much and he says I am being dramatic and ungrateful because he’s only trying to help. I don’t know why he didn’t tell me about it beforehand if he was indeed trying to help. Do you think I am being paranoid?

L.B.

Dear L.B.,

No you are not. Please go to a church and pray very hard. I would also encourage you to stay away from that man.

McKoy

