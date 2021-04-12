Dear McKoy: Concerned that my sister’s man is abusive towards her

Dear McKoy,

My sister and recently moved in together and her boyfriend comes over often. He has decent characteristics except that he is so untidy and sometimes shouts at her. I fear that he’s beating her and she’s covering for him because he takes care of her financially. He leaves his dirty clothes and dishes all over the place, and when he comes over, and he wants to do is watch tv and play games. If we say anything, he throws a tantrum. I don’t know why it’s so hard for her to find a better man. She has so much going for her. I don’t know how to tell her that she needs to get out of the situation, cause I don’t want to sound envious. Let me know what you think. I look forward to hearing from you.

H.K.

Dear H.K.,

The key is to talk to her calmly and respectfully if you think she really needs somebody to intervene. You wouldn’t want him to hurt her severely so approach her gently and talk through it. I do hope he’s not physically abusive. I wish you and your sister the best. Please stay safe.

McKoy