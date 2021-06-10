Dear McKoy: Concerned about the heavy discharge I have been having lately

ear McKoy,

Recently, I’ve started to experience a larger amount of discharge from my vagina. It doesn’t cause itching; neither does it have a strong smell but I am still a bit concerned as to why this is happening. It’s so wet that when I try to have sex, my boyfriend’s penis keeps slipping out. I’ve never experienced this before and it’s really happening out of the blue.  I have not told my friends because I don’t want them to believe I have an STI. What do you think I should do?

B.E.

Dear B.E.,

Please see a professional so they have treat you. I do hope all is well with your health. Stay safe.

McKoy
 

 

