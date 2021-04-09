Dear McKoy: Caught my mother and uncle having sex

Dear McKoy: Caught my mother and uncle having sex
Dear McKoy,

I caught my mother having sex with my uncle. This is probably going to be a short letter, because I don’t have the words to express my anger and disappointment. My father has always been amazing to her and he’s in the hospital recovering from a minor surgery. I assume they’ve been seeing each other for some time. I didn’t stick around to hear an explanation. I even moved out temporarily. If and when my father finds out he’s going to be crushed. My mother and uncle have been trying to reach me but I keep ignoring them. They really put a dent in our family and I don’t know how it’s going to go back to normal. The worst part is that it happened in my parents’ bed and I was not thrilled about seeing my uncle naked. Just pray for me and my dad.

T.T.

Dear T.T.,

I will definitely pray that you find healing. Please focus on things that add value to your life. The consequences of their actions will reach them in time. I hope your father gets well soon. 

McKoy

