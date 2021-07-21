Dear McKoy: Caught My Fiance’s Father Sniffing My Underwear

Dear McKoy: A few weeks ago, my fiance’s parents stayed with us for few days. I’ve only met them once because they live in the country. One morning, my fiance and I were preparing breakfast for everyone. I had forgotten my phone in the bedroom and went to get it. When I entered the room I noticed my fiance’s father sniffing the panty that I had on the night before. I stood there in shock looking at him with the panty in his hands, perched to his nose. When his eyes connected with mine, I hurriedly left the room and didn’t bother to take up the phone. I haven’t told my fiance, and I’m not sure if I should because I know how well he and his parents get along. What are your thoughts on this?

Keisha

Dear Keisha: Your future father-in-law is a daring pervert if he’s willing to sneak into your room and sniff your panties while you are in the kitchen This is a horrible picture that will be difficult to eliminate. In my opinion, this is really too much of a strain to keep hidden from your fiance. At the very least, your fiance might be curious as to why you are so distant from his father. I think you should sit down with your fiance and tell him you have something terrible to tell him that you couldn’t keep to yourself. Hearing about this does not imply that he will stop loving his father. Simply put, he must understand that his father has a problem, and you will do your best to be friendly and pleasant while maintaining your distance.

Ask Dear McKoy