Dear McKoy: Caught Between My Sugar Daddy and My Lover

Dear McKoy: I am 23 years old and have been with my man since I was 17. He is 45 and married with two kids. I know people will bash me and say what I’m doing is wrong, but he pays my rent, gives me money to shop, and takes care of all my bills.

My problem now is that I met this guy and we have gotten close. He is all I could look for sexually in a man. He is huge and knows how to turn up the heat in the bedroom. He wants me to stop seeing my original man, but if I do I won’t be able to pay rent for my apartment or maintain myself financially. He is the same age as I am but he is not working and still lives at his parents’ house. If I give up my apartment I would have to go back to my mom’s. I know he is hurt that I am with a married man but it’s the same married man that puts a roof over my head and he is fully benefiting from what I am getting.

I don’t think there is a need for him to be jealous when he knew what he was getting into from the start. He doesn’t want to continue the relationship if I don’t leave. I am between a rock and a hard place because right now it’s hard for me to choose. Any advice Mckoy.

L.M.

Dear L.M: Based on your situation it’s hard to advise you what route to take in terms of choosing who you want to be with. My main advice to you is to first find yourself a job and structure your life at that point you can make an informed decision whether you want to be with your sugar daddy or the younger guy.

