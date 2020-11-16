Dear McKoy: Boyfriend unhappy about baby’s gender– My boyfriend has been neglecting me since he found out we’ll be having a daughter. I know he wanted a son but obviously it was beyond our control to make that happen. The man literally barely speaks to me and doesn’t accompany me to the doctor anymore. I don’t get why it is such a big deal. This is so depressing and I cry way too many times per day. My mother has been telling me to leave him but I love him and really want a family. How can I get through to him?
