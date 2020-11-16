Dear McKoy: Boyfriend unhappy about baby’s gender– My boyfriend has been neglecting me since he found out we’ll be having a daughter. I know he wanted a son but obviously it was beyond our control to make that happen. The man literally barely speaks to me and doesn’t accompany me to the doctor anymore. I don’t get why it is such a big deal. This is so depressing and I cry way too many times per day. My mother has been telling me to leave him but I love him and really want a family. How can I get through to him?

F.K.

Dear F.K.,

Sit him down and talk to him about it. You may ask your mother to accompany you for support. If he is still unresponsive, you might have to just coparent. I really pray things work out and he comes around though.

Best wishes.