Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose Nude Pictures

Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose – I am 26 years of age from the parish of St Mary and I’ve recently moved to Montego Bay to live with my boyfriend. We share two children; a 1-year-old and a 3 years old. Ever since the birth of our one-year-old child, he has become abusive and disrespectful.

I tried to make the relationship work, but he has only gotten worse so I told him I’m leaving with my children and I am going back to the country.

At first, he seemed okay with it, however, he is now telling me that if I leave he is going to expose all the nude pictures he has of me.

I’m tired of the abuse. I want to leave but I’m worried about what he might do.

Dear Jada St. Mary: I understand your struggle. Unfortunately, this is a common situation that females face. I suggest that you speak to him and advise him that doing so will do more harm to him as it is an offense by law to leak nudes. If he is unwilling to co-operate then I suggest that you get the police involved.

Best regards