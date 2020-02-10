Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose Nude Pictures

Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose Nude Pictures
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose – I am 26 years of age from the parish of St Mary and I’ve recently moved to Montego Bay to live with my boyfriend. We share two children; a 1-year-old and a 3 years old. Ever since the birth of our one-year-old child, he has become abusive and disrespectful.

I tried to make the relationship work, but he has only gotten worse so I told him I’m leaving with my children and I am going back to the country.

At first, he seemed okay with it, however, he is now telling me that if I leave he is going to expose all the nude pictures he has of me.

I’m tired of the abuse. I want to leave but I’m worried about what he might do.

Dear Jada St. Mary: I understand your struggle. Unfortunately, this is a common situation that females face. I suggest that you speak to him and advise him that doing so will do more harm to him as it is an offense by law to leak nudes. If he is unwilling to co-operate then I suggest that you get the police involved.

Best regards

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Husband slits his pregnant wife’s throat during sex ‘because he didn’t want any more kids’
Husband slits his pregnant wife’s throat during sex ‘because he didn’t want any more kids’
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose Nude Pictures
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Threatens to Expose Nude Pictures
Koffee Get Sign!
Koffee Get Sign!
Ministry of Health and Wellness Press Conference on the Coronavirus and Jamaica’s Response
Ministry of Health and Wellness Press Conference on the Coronavirus and Jamaica’s Response
China Slowly Returns to Work as Coronavirus Hits Deadly Toll
China Slowly Returns to Work as Coronavirus Hits Deadly Toll
Amazon Pulls out of Major Show – Coronavirus
Amazon Pulls out of Major Show – Coronavirus
Heavily-Armed Police and Soldiers Enter El Salvador Parliament
Heavily-Armed Police and Soldiers Enter El Salvador Parliament
Man Shot and Killed in Hopewell, Hanover
Man Shot and Killed in Hopewell, Hanover
15-Year-Old Killed by Gunmen in Portmore
15-Year-Old Killed by Gunmen in Portmore
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....