Dear McKoy: Boyfriend obsessed with oral sex and I’m longing for penetration

Dear McKoy,

My boyfriend refuses to penetrate me anymore… with his tongue at least. All he wants to do is eat me out and I won’t lie, I miss normal sex. He was never like this. I don’t know what got into him. He would eat me out all day and night if he could. I do get orgasms from it, but it’s not the same. He refuses to heed my complaints and even takes my underwear off in my sleep to do it. This is a bit annoying and I want him to stop. He’s a sweet man but gosh! I wish he’d give his tongue a break. I miss his penis. I don’t know what to do.

T.E.

Dear T.E.,

Maybe you should take control and pilot how your sexual experiences go. It seems he’s the one always doing it. Also, check to see if he’s sick or something is wrong with his penis that he’s not telling you about.

McKoy