Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend keep Re-Infection me with Chlamydia – I have been together with my significant other for the past two years now and every time it happens that we have sex he keeps infecting me with Chlamydia and I have to keep visiting the doctor to clear myself up and the expense is always on me

At one point he started accusing me of cheating on him and I got infected by someone else. But to avoid the argument I just got myself treated and suggested that he visit the doctor and get himself treated as well. However, he would not take my advice because he keeps thinking that I caught it from someone else and not him.

The last time he re-infected me I told my doctor about his medical issues and I was told that as long as he doesn’t have himself treated for the infection and he’s going around having unprotected sex with others he might also pass on the disease to other people and it will always be in his body which will cause his immune system to become infected and cause failure to his organs.

I really love him and don’t want to lose him but he’s not taking heed.

You’re truly,

Sue.

Dear Sue,

There is a saying that goes like this, ‘IF SICK DON’T CARE WHY SHOULD DOCTOR CARE’’. My only advice is if you’re going to stay with your partner I suggest that you protect yourself and get tested for HIV, hepatitis, and herpes. Which are the most common and easiest diseases for persons to catch and transmit to their partners without early signs and symptoms?

Always remember your health comes first.

PROTECT YOURSELF.

Good Luck.