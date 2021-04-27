Dear McKoy: Boyfriend avoiding me because he defecated during sex

Dear McKoy,

My boyfriend accidentally defecated while we were having sex and he’s been avoiding me since the incident. I understand that it’s embarrassing but there’s no need to ignore me. I actually take it as a compliment that he defecated. It means I felt really good to the point where he couldn’t contain myself. Do you know how I can get him to stop ignoring me? If so, please tell me.

G.J.

Dear G.J.,

Give him some time he’ll come around. One day you’ll both laugh about this. Just be patient and gentle with him.

McKoy