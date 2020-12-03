Dear McKoy: Both of My Long Distance Boyfriends are Coming Home for Christmas – I am about to be stuck between a rock and a hard place when my 2 boyfriends come home for the holiday. Both of them believe I’m faithful but all this time I’ve been talking to them for money and gifts. I mean, I actually do have real feelings for them but I was trying to acquire some assets. I thought, if having one boyfriend was so good, why not have 2 and both of them have money. I never thought both of them would be coming home at the same time and I am worrying so much ’cause each of them want to spend their time with me. I do not want to lose them but I obviously cannot be at 2 places at once. I like both of them equally so I cannot choose a favourite. My friend said I should lie about being sick when they get here but I don’t want to joke about sickness like that. Help!

B.M.

Dear B.M.: This is a perfect example of what they mean when they say your actions always catch up to you. I cannot tell you what to do because I do not condone your lifestyle. How would you feel if somebody was using you? This is something you will have to figure out on your own. You need to stop playing with people’s feelings like that. Not everyone takes those things lightly.

McKoy