Dear McKoy: Blackmailed by My Pastor to Perform Oral Sex

Dear Mckoy: Blackmailed by My Pastor to Perform Oral Sex – I first had sex with my pastor during the summer. The worst part is he keeps blackmailing me to tell my husband if I don’t give him head whenever he asks. This man smells horrible and I want to gag every time I do it, but I can’t afford for my husband to leave me because I depend on him financially. We had sex in the first place because he’s physically attractive. I didn’t expect him to have such a foul scent down there though. I regret ever doing it and now this man has one mistake hanging over my head like this. I don’t know what I should do. I play an active role in the church so it’s not like I can just switch churches. Many people admire me and look to me to do a lot of event planning. I feel so ashamed. What should I do?

V.C.
Dear V.C.: The best thing you can truly do is be honest with your husband. Your pastor may have an STI/STD or infection and you’re putting yourself at risk by continuously putting your mouth on his penis. I would also advise you to get treated. Please learn from your mistakes. Keep me posted.
McKoy 

