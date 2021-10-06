Dear McKoy: Blackmailed After Being Caught Having Sex with the Deacon

Dear McKoy: I was having sex with one of the deacons at church in his office and one of the members caught us. Since then, she has been blackmailing us, particularly because his wife is pregnant. I’ve given her so much money and we’ve been doing everything she asks simply because we cannot afford for this scandal to get out. I am so tired of her making me her slave. Nobody was supposed to be there at that time, so I don’t know why she was. I’ve asked God to forgive me and I trust that he will, but I want to know what I can do to get this lady off my case.

N.D.

Dear N.D.: The best thing you can do is just be honest. She will continue to hold this over your head as long as she can. I hope you’ve learnt your lesson.

