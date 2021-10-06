Dear McKoy: Blackmailed After Being Caught Having Sex with the Deacon

Dear McKoy: I was having sex with one of the deacons at church in his office and one of the members caught us. Since then, she has been blackmailing us, particularly because his wife is pregnant. I’ve given her so much money and we’ve been doing everything she asks simply because we cannot afford for this scandal to get out. I am so tired of her making me her slave. Nobody was supposed to be there at that time, so I don’t know why she was. I’ve asked God to forgive me and I trust that he will, but I want to know what I can do to get this lady off my case.

N.D.
Dear N.D.: The best thing you can do is just be honest. She will continue to hold this over your head as long as she can. I hope you’ve learnt your lesson.
Ask Dear McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com