Dear McKoy: Barrel from mom causing ruckus among my siblings

Dear McKoy,

My sister sent a barrel from America to be divided amongst myself and our other siblings and it has caused a divide. I cannot believe grown people are fighting over which sibling got a bigger portion of food. My two other sisters literally fist fought over a wig and one of them has me up over a pair of shoes that she wanted, apparently. I am annoyed at the situation. It is not like us to be disjointed especially over something so stupid. My mother is trying to get everyone to have a meeting, but they don’t want to do it. I have also tried to make amends but it seems the material things are more important to them. I don’t know what else I can do to make things right again. What are your thoughts?

J.M.

Dear J.M.,

You can do so much and no more when it comes to “fixing things.” They have to want to fix it as much as you do. Please do not stress yourself over what you cannot control. At the same time, please be careful and do not get involved in fights over trivial matters.

McKoy