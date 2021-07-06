Dear McKoy: Ashamed of My Small Penis

Dear McKoy: I have been communicating with a girl online for over two months and we are getting very close. Recently, the conversations have gotten quite heated and she is excited to meet up with me, however, my penis is small and I’m afraid she might be disappointed. When fully erect, it measures just under 4″ long. I have already lost relationships because of this issue and I don’t want to lose this one too. I am very depressed and this situation is affecting my day-to-day existence. What should I do?

Insecure

Dear Insecure: For women, penis sizes aren’t always that important! They are as important as big breasts are important to men. What matters most is that you be a genuine person.

However, some people are so shallow that they will only accept you if you have a monster size, so you should expect a few rejections. Those who reject you, on the other hand, would not make excellent partners to begin with. A good woman will love you if you make sure you satisfy them in bed and treats her well. You are on the low average but you will be fine. Just try working on your insecurities.