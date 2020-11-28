I saw my life flash before my eyes last week when I went to link my girlfriend and her husband nearly caught me. I’m laughing about it now but in the moment I was so scared. I knew she had a husband but he’s always too busy for her so I “service” her all the time.

Dear Mckoy: Almost got caught by her husband – I went over, she served me dinner like the king I am and I sat in his chair too just for the fun of it. We had sex on the kitchen counter, on the floor and finally in their bed. I went down on her and slurped every last bit of juice out of her before “making her sore” with my rod. She orgasmed so many times we lost count.

We were doing round 5 or so when a car pulled into the driveway and she went to peek. To our surprise the man was home and even brought her flowers. I had to gather my clothes in my hand and run butt naked to the back of their house to hide.

When he came in they started to argue and I was in the wash room fretting cause I know he’s a big guy in stature and I’m a little smaller. McKoy, they have sliding windows and I literally made the decision to jump out of the window and run.

I did that and ended up falling on my shoulder and slipping it out. There I was running naked across their yard while the dog was marking and they’re upstairs cussing out hell. I had to take a minute to get dressed and even put on my shirt wrong side. Luckily, I saw a taxi and jumped in. He was looking at me weird, but I stared straight ahead. Never again.

D.B.

Dear D.B.,

I won’t lie, that was very amusing. But you need to be more careful with your life. You are worth more than being somebody’s sex slave, especially somebody married. You need to stop putting your life at risk and find a woman of your own. Stay safe.