Dear McKoy: A condom is lodged inside me but I can’t tell my parents- I am 16 years old and I’ve been having sex since I was 15. My boyfriend is 5 years older but I’m responsible enough to always use a condom. My parents are strict and would be upset if they knew I had a boyfriend much less engaging in sexual activities. My main problem is that the condom got off inside me a few days ago and I haven’t been able to get it out. I told my parents I was going to the library for SBA research purposes, but I was really at his house. Now I’m in this predicament and I can’t tell anyone. My boyfriend is acting so nonchalant about it which is frustrating me even more. I don’t have any money to go to the doctor but I know that eventually it has to come out and it will be an embarrassing scenario to explain how it happened. I’m very confused. What advice do you have?

D.S.

Dear D.S.,

Luckily you are at the age of consent, but you really should be focusing on your studies right now and leave men and sex alone until you’re older and more responsible. Your boyfriend has showed you that he doesn’t care much and you need to get the condom out before it harms you so you will have to tell your parents or a trusted adult so they can accompany you to the doctor. I hope you have learnt your lesson, and I hope you will cut that boy off.