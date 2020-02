Dear Editor – Allie Jackson .. is my friend my name is Dr. Steven Smith I would want to know why would someone kill him I just wake up to the news this morning that my friend was killed Allie was a kind person I can’t understand why would someone kill him ..and why he would even go to that community in the first place

I just want the person to know this whoever you’re you kill the wrong person and we will be praying for you and remember we will be getting justice.. how could you do something like this…I hope the police find you how could you and why