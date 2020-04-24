Dear Editor: Searching for My Birth Mother

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Hi everyone, My name is Terry-Ann Bennett formally Claudette Brown. I was adopted.  I’m here trying to find my mother Beverly Hylton, whose known address in the 80’s was 15 Ricketts Crescent Kingston. She is originally from Manchester.

Her description: Brown and short very good looking and slim. They called her chin.

While in Kingston in 80’s she was with a man named Mike who she got her daughter (Valerie Carmen Murray) at age 19 in 1984, whose pet name was chin just like her mommy.

After that Beverly left Mike and dated Mr. Felix Alexander Fraser otherwise called “blood vain” who she had another daughter (Claudette Fraser) at age 20 in 1985.

Beverly Hylton lived with Fraser. She has two daughters in Kingston. There could be more siblings I would love to know them and Beverly Hylton’s family. I would love to know my grandparents if they are still alive etc…

I found my dad and his side of the family. It is also urgent to find my mom. I was adopted and never get the chance to meet my mom and I would love to see her. I was trying to get a picture of her but no one had it.

if anyone knows her whereabouts plz call me at 8764887131 or message me on my facebook page https://www.facebook.com/tia.ja.54

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....