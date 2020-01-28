Dean of Discipline at Cornwall College Assaulted, Classes Suspended

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): A Dean of Discipline at Cornwall College in Montego Bay, St James has been assaulted which resulted in classes being suspended for the day.

Reports are that a group of persons this morning, including a parent, went to the school and physically assaulted the teacher.

The police were summoned to the institution to prevent the escalation of incidence. An emergency staff meeting was called after the incident, where it was decided that classes would be hauled for the day.

Today’s incident comes on the heels of another episode late last year, when the school’s principal was forced to ditch his jacket after being attacked by an irate mother.