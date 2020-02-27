Dean Mckellar University lecturer shot dead in St Andrew

The shooting death of a university lecturer in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew on Wednesday night, has left a number of persons, including an Opposition senator, grief-stricken and devastated.

The deceased has been identified as Dean Mckellar of Paisley district in Border, St Andrew.

The St Andrew North police are trying to locate the hoodlum(s) who shot and killed the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus lecturer.

According to police reports, at about 9.50 pm, residents heard explosions coming from a section of the Lawrence Tavern area, and summoned law enforcers.

On their arrival, Mckellar’s body was seen with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died while being treated.

Several persons, including Opposition Senator, Dr Andre Haughton, himself a UWI lecturer, have been left devastated as the news of the tragic death of McKellar circulated on social media.

Haughton, through a post on his Facebook page, shared that he last spoke with Mckellar following a lecture the latter delivered on intellectual property, trademark, copyright and patent earlier on the day he died.

“RIP Dean 😢… The country needs a purge. Me can’t believe Wednesday Dean (Mckellar) delivered a brilliant lecture on intellectual property…, trademark, copyright and patent… It was well received by the students who were learning more about the applicability of their economics degree… After which we reasoned about how Jamaica can earn more from these streams and how the country can move forward.

“We planned a next meeting for today (Friday) to flesh it out, only fi hear say u can’t make it cause you dead 😢😩,” Haughton posted.

The senator bemoaned the state of murders across the country, and urged citizens to come together to co-ordinate efforts to minimise the senseless shootings.

“Jah know yute, Dean a good, good yute and the man them shoot him☹️… How long will this continue(?) It look like this world no make for good-hearted people. Sigh. We have to come together now and co-ordinate efforts to try minimise these senseless shooting across the island…” Haughton shared.

Several other persons also expressed their sorrow at the violent fate of the lecturer.

Among them was another UWI, Mona Campus lecturer, Donna Hope, who in remembering McKellar, described him as a kind and supportive person.

“One of the good ones. Kind, easy-going, giving and supportive. I am still processing the news of your death, Dean McKellar, my former student, friend, colleague and just a truly good man. Tears are not enough,” she posted.

“My heart bleeds when I hear of these positive, promising individuals who have, and who’s contributing to society/nation, losing their lives bcuz of some naaaaah live fi nuuutttun nuisances, waste man urghhhhh 😡😡😠😠😡,” commented one social media user.