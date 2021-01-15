Deadly Westmoreland Accident

The parish of Westmoreland recorded its first fatal accident of the year earlier this week, along the Little London main road, in the parish.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Everton Duhaney, also of a Little London address, in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that about 5:00 pm, Duhaney was attempting to cross a section of the roadway in Little London, when he was hit by a motor truck which was travelling from the directions of Negril towards Savanna la mar.

Duhaney sustained head and body injuries and was taken to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle has since been warned for prosecution.