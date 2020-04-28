De La Haye Resigns as PNP Caretaker

Dr Winston De La Haye has resigned as PNP caretaker for East Central St Catherine.

Dr De La Haye said in a tweet a short while ago that he was resigning with immediate effect “after receiving a threat on my life.”

The People’s National Party in acknowledging the resignation letter said it acknowledged “with regret the resignation” of Dr. Winston De La Haye, as caretaker candidate

“The Party thanks Dr. De La Haye for his service to the Party and will act expeditiously to identify a standard bearer in that constituency,” the PNP said in a release.

Dr De La Haye was seen as a big catch for the PNP as he had a good national standing, having served as Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health.

He was presented to the East Central St Catherine Constituency in February and was expected to be a strong candidate against Member of Parliament Alando Terrelonge.