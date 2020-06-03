De Blasio calls on Cuomo to apologize for ‘disgraceful’ criticism of NYPD

Mayor de Blasio on Tuesday called on Gov. Cuomo to apologize to the NYPD for making “disgraceful” comments criticizing the force.

“He dishonored the men and women of the NYPD in an absolutely inappropriate way for any leader to do,” Hizzoner said on 1010 Wins. “Any elected official who blames the NYPD while they were out there fighting in the streets to restore order, protect people — that’s disgraceful.”

“He owes an apology to 36,000 hardworking men and women who have been putting their lives on the line for all of us,” de Blasio added.

After a night of chaos in New York City, Cuomo said Tuesday: “The police in New York City were not effective in doing their job last night. Period.”



He later said he wasn’t referencing rank-and-file members, but their leadership.

“Let’s not mince words and play games,” de Blasio said.

The comments marked the latest step in the long-running, groan-inducing feud between the governor and mayor.

Asked why they can’t just get along — especially during a deadly pandemic — de Blasio said: “He and I have personal differences, we have philosophical differences, but that does not stop us from working together to get things done in a crisis.”

