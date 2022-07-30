DCI Sleuths Leads Kenya in Queen’s Shooting Competition in The United Kingdom

Kenya’s top shooters exhibited remarkable performance during the just concluded 153rd Her Majesty (HM) the Queen’s platinum jubilee Imperial meeting held at Bisley, United Kingdom.

The month-long competitions that commenced on June 23, to July, 23, attracting competitors from around the globe, saw the Kenyan team produce the highest number of shooters for the first time in 54 years.

Led by DCI’s Alfred Njoka who was the team manager, the National Police Service team buoyed by their preceding outstanding performances, didn’t disappoint as they represented the country fully by displaying impressive marksmanship skills during the much sought-after competitions.

After all the dust settled, the Kenyan team proved to the world that performing dismally wasn’t part of their scheme as Police Constable Clifford Kiptarus emerged the best in the Kenyan team, scooping numerous medals.

The medals included the National Rifle Association (NRA) Gold Medal for the Marjorie Krier aggregate category, NRA Gold Medal in the police Rifle category, a Gold medal in HPS Cross competition and an NRA Gold medal in the Falklands trophy category among other medals.

The officer was also awarded another NRA Badge for participating in the Finals of the Queen’s meeting.

Inspector Sanford Otundo and Senior Sergeant Christopher Saina took second and third positions respectively, both taking home a considerable number of medals as well.

The Imperial meeting is an annual meeting of meetings that consists of target Rifle competitions, incorporated with many other disciplines of target shooting including service rifle, military adaptive, precision snap shooting and civilian service rifle among others.

Other officers that formed part of the team included C I John Thombera, IP Grace Rantile, IP Cornelius Koros, S/Sgt. Cloyford Mutegi, Sgt David kirui, Cpl Elphas Ngetich, Cpl Irine Mundia, Cpl Philip Kipchumba and PC IRungu Reuben Macharia.

Among other officials who accompanied the team were the deputy team leader Daniel Kemboi, team adjutant Abdullahi Noor and the team Captain Inspector Sanford Utundo.

Senior Sergeant Emmanuel Kalasinga, who is DCI’s master of ceremonies and undoubtedly, the top ranking emcee in the disciplined services, was also part of the team that lifted the country’s flag high in the competitions.