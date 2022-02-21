DBJ to provide $9.5 Billion in loans to MSMES

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) is anticipating the provision of $9.5 billion in loans to Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) during the new financial year.

This is in addition to $6.24 billion in credit guarantees, US$24.4 million in equity financing, and capacity-building support to 440 entities.

As contained in the Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2023, the support from the DBJ is aimed at addressing the gaps in the MSME ecosystem, which hamper growth in the industry, by improving the entities’ access to business development and financing.

As stated in the document, the DBJ will continue to provide support/financing under the $5 billion Social and Economic Recovery and Vaccine (SERVE Jamaica) Programme to various sectors via the Digital Technical Assistance and the SME Private Equity facilities.

The DBJ will also provide assistance in the divestment of government-owned assets, by facilitating investment through public-private partnerships and privatisations.

In keeping with this imperative, the agency intends to bring closure to transactions including Jamaica Mortgage Bank, Jamaica Railway Corporation, Montpelier, and the Cocoa Industry Board.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com