Davis to Attend University of Texas

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One of the country’s brightest track prospects, Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen High School has signed to University of Texas Longhorn will leave the island this autumn after accepting an admission offer from Division 1 institution, in Austin Texas. She will pursue a degree in Psychology.

The Edwin Allen track star has a personal best in100 metres 11.16, 200 metres 22.72 and 300 metres 41.13.

Davis will join two other Jamaicans, sprint hurdler Rushelle Burton, formerly of St. Andrew High School and Camperdown High School, and quarter-miler, Sanique Walker, formerly of Vere Technical.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....