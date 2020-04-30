Davis to Attend University of Texas

One of the country’s brightest track prospects, Kevona Davis of Edwin Allen High School has signed to University of Texas Longhorn will leave the island this autumn after accepting an admission offer from Division 1 institution, in Austin Texas. She will pursue a degree in Psychology.

The Edwin Allen track star has a personal best in100 metres 11.16, 200 metres 22.72 and 300 metres 41.13.

Davis will join two other Jamaicans, sprint hurdler Rushelle Burton, formerly of St. Andrew High School and Camperdown High School, and quarter-miler, Sanique Walker, formerly of Vere Technical.