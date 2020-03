It is alleged that the daughter of popular entertainer Tommy Lee was hit by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Flankers, St James earlier today. She is said to be under 10 years old and is in stable condition. Another child was also shot during the incident.

****UPDATE*****

I’ve just been informed that a total of 4 persons were shot in the drive-by shooting in Flankers and 3 of them were children under 10 years old. A little boy was killed in the incident.