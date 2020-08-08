Daughter Anxious to Find Father

Alan Lewin – News Reporter: A woman in Montego Bay, St James, is very worried and seeking help in locating her father who has been missing for several days.

Her father is 57 years old Antonio Stewart of Cologne Ridge in May Pen Clarendon.

Crystal Stewart, from Clarendon and who now resides in Farm Heights, Montego Bay, is the only child for her father. For the past few days she has been calling her father’s cell phone and it has been ringing without answer.

“This is not the norm for him, we talk often on the phone, whenever I called him and he saw the missed calls he would return my call,” said Miss Stewart. She said that her father who drives a gas delivery truck, may have been in an altercation with a man over money. “I heard that a man fixed a brake on his truck, and my father owed him some more money, and I heard that the man physically abused him, and he ran and jump over a fence,” she said.

Miss Stewart said from the time of that reported incident, on August 3, she has not heard from him. She is fearful that something bad may have happened to her father. She went to the Freeport police station to make a missing person report, but the police at Freeport station said she has to visit the Chapleton police station in Clarendon.

“I am asking anyone who saw or know my father’s whereabouts please get in touch with me. He also goes by the alias Blacks.”

Her number is 876 834 6475