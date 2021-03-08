Data Entry Clerk Murdered in Salt Spring, St James

A 33-year-old Data Entry Clerk, of Tank Road Lane in Salt Spring, St James, was shot and killed by armed men in his community, on Saturday, March 6.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Daryl Richards

Reports by the Montego Hills police are that about 8:00 am, Richards was walking at a section of the community in the vicinity of Scott Lane and an area known as Bump, when he was attacked by a group of armed men.

The men opened fire hitting Richards multiple times before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Richards was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. The scene was processed and he was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is now being carried out into his murder.