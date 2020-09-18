Darliston Tax Office to be temporarily closed for renovation

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that its Darliston Tax Office will be temporarily closed to the public as of Monday, September 21, 2020. This closure is necessary in order to carry-out extensive renovation to that facility.

During this interim period, members of staff will be re-assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Tax Office to support operations at that location. The office is expected to reopen on March 1, 2021.

Taxpayers are being encouraged to visit the Montego Bay Revenue Service, Savanna-la-mar or Black River Tax Offices to conduct business. Additionally, we wish to remind persons that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, instead of having to visit a Tax Office to do so.

These include the payment of Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee, and Driver’s Licence Renewal fee payment, Traffic Ticket Fines, Business-Related Taxes and Fees.

Persons may also query their Property Tax liability; initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

Tax Administration Jamaica apologises for the inconvenience as it re-organises its operations to improve the physical environment, service delivery and increase efficiency.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

 

Source: JIS News

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....