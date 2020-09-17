Daring Shoot-out at Waterloo and Hope Road Intersection, in St Andrew

A heavy detachment of police personnel and soldiers are now patrolling sections of the Waterloo and Hope Road intersection in St Andrew, following a daring shoot-out between armed gang members, during peak hours on Wednesday evening.

So far the police have not indicated if anyone has been injured in the shooting, which saw armed men trading bullets while commuters were on their way home.

Reports are that several men rode up on motorcycles and open fire at another group of men who were on foot in the vicinity of the intersection. The incident evolved in a heated gun battle which lasted several minutes.

Police officers who were on patrol in the area intervened, and the gunmen fired several rounds at them.

At length, a group of armed men made their escape on foot in the area, while the other group sped away on their motorcycles.