Doha 2019 world discus champion Daniel Stahl threw a world lead of 70.55m to beat Slovenia’s European U23 champion Kristjan Ceh by 20 centimetres.

Ceh achieved his 70.35m throw in the third round – his first-ever mark beyond 70 metres to improve his national record – and had led the competition until the final round when Stahl launched his world lead. Ceh backed up his PB performance with 70.22m from his last attempt.

Sweden’s Simon Pettersson finished third with a best of 67.39m.