Daniel Porter: Murder or Suicide?

The mother and father of 28-year-old Daniel Porter of Chantilly Gardens in Westmoreland are trying to cope with the untimely death of their son at a home about two hundred feet from where they live. The family is denying early news reports that their son shot two females in the community and then killed himself.

The family thinks otherwise as they claim that their son was a loving and jovial person. They think he was murdered. They claim there is some cover-up and know nothing of him having an illegal firearm.

Police have not issued a formal release on the incident but some suggest Mr. Porter had a dispute with one of the women with whom he had a relationship and shot himself after shooting and wounding two of them.

The family is denying any shooting by Porter.

According to Porter’s mother, Andria Grey she was called on Wednesday night, November 18, and told that her son was shot. She said she quickly went to investigate. She said when she reached the scene she found her only child lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom.

The two females were rushed to the Savanna-La-Mar hospital for treatment and later transfer to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay. Their injuries are not considered serious.

According to Miss Grey, since the tragic incident, “I am weak and nervous, I cried all night, I loved him. He was my only child, he loves to drink, and he was a very quiet person.”

She also said that on more than one occasion her son acted as a small party promoter, who kept events in the Negril area.

Donald Porter the father of Daniel said he was saddened. “I was saddened to get the sad news that he died. I know there is a cover-up, I think someone murdered him and want to say he killed himself. I need a thorough investigation, he was very quiet. He only drinks as I did, and very Jovial.”

Photo of Donald Porter and Andria Grey at their home in Chantilly in Westmorland.

Daniel Porter died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night November 18. Some says it’s a suicide, while his parents think otherwise

Alan Lewin – News Reporter