Daniel Hartley Releases “Big Mountain” Track

Reggae singer Daniel Hartley has released a melodious new tune, titled “Big Mountain.” Produced by Caythorpe Recordings, the track was released on November 20, 2020.

“This song is speaking to God’s children, the children of Israel. It’s time that they know themselves and come together as one,” the singer explained about the songs meaning, adding, “the message can also be viewed in a broader context where life is a struggle for most people but we can climb the big mountain of life’s challenges together as one to make it easier for each other by supporting and encouraging each other.” Since its release, the song has been well received.

“So far the reception has been great. It’s a catchy tune with a positive vibe and a few DJs have been giving it airplay. It just needs a wider audience to become aware of it. This promotional campaign is part of that effort,” he expounded.

With a style described as spiritual Roots Reggae, Daniel Hartley has been on the scene since 1990, spreading positive messages through his music.

“My music generally focuses on spiritual issues; on the blessedness of a life centered in the Almighty because it is by striving to serve God that we find that we inevitably serve our fellowman,” the singer expressed. Since the start of his career, he has released a slew of hits, notably “Confessions”, “Blessed” and “Everybody Should Know.”

While continuing on the promotional trail for “Big Mountain”, the singer is currently working on new projects that are expected to drop later in 2021.

“I’m currently working on a debut EP, with the first single from the EP to hit the streets by the end of February,” he revealed.

“Big Mountain” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as Deezer, Amazon Music and Spotify.