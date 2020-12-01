Daniel Bailey’s coach believes could be better than ever

After an almost three-year hiatus from the sport, coach Carl Casey is backing national recorder and sprinter Daniel Bailey who is planning a comeback at the 2021 World Indoor Championships slated from March 19-21 in Nanjing, China.

Casey who works with the national sprinter, believes that the veteran sprinter could be even better than before on his return.

The 34-year-old Bailey holds the national record in the 100 metres sprint of 9.91 seconds which he achieved at the Areva Meeting in Saint-Denis, France on July 17, 2009. Bailey was second to Jamaican Usain Bolt in 9.79 while finishing ahead of Yohan Blake, also of Jamaica, who was third in 9.93 seconds.

Bailey won a bronze at the 2010 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Doha, Qatar WHEN HE CLOCKED 6.57 seconds becoming Antigua’s first ever medallist in the event and won a silver medal in the 100 metres at the Continental Cup in Split, he took a break from the sport in 2018 and many believed he had retired.

The veteran sprinter represented Antigua and Barbuda at the 2004 Summer Olympics, the 2006 Commonwealth Games, the 2008 Summer Olympics, the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games.