D’Angel’s Lawyer Releases Cease and Desist Warning To Those Leaking Her OnlyFans Content

Dancehall entertainer D’Angel has issued a legal statement through her lawyer Christopher Townsend earlier today asking people to cease and desist from sharing her OnlyFans content. D’Angel, whose real name is Michelle Downer, claims in the letter that her content has been stolen and shared between June and July of this year.

Downer is one of many people, including other Dancehall artistes who joined OnlyFans recently. OnlyFans is a subscription-based website for influencers/content creators to post their content behind a paywall. The subscription price ranges from $4.99 USD to $49.99 USD per month, with the option of providing additional tips. The site is most popularly known for their adult content, although the website encourages chefs, writers, and other content creators to join.

D’Angel, who is @dangelmusic on OnlyFans, welcomes her fans with a bio that reads, “Welcome to my Ultra Sexy, Revealing , Provocative And Flirtatious world. Contents will be uploaded daily. Custom content available DM for yours”. Her subscription starts at $19.99 USD and has discounted options.

Since the content on OnlyFans is copyright, sharing and reproducing content from the platform is unlawful. According to the letter, “accessing the OnlyFans database with the intent to steal copyrighted material amounts to a breach of the Copyright Act and part II of the Cybercrimes Act”

The letter goes on to say that persons who shared the copyrighted images anywhere, including social media, are being investigated and may be held liable. The public is being urged to “delete all unauthorized images of Michelle Downer aka D’Angel transmitted to their electronic devices and refrain from further dissemination.”

For those eager to use and share her photos, Townsend states that you may contact D’Angel’s manager, Patricia Henry, to ask permission.