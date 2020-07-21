D’angel’s Lawyer issues cease and desist letter OnlyFans pics

Dancehall Artiste D’Angel has sought legal representation over a breach of her OnlyFans content which she says was stolen and reproduced.

In a letter released today by her lawyer, Christopher Townsend, it was noted that between June and July 2020, images of and owned by D’Angel, whose given name is Michelle Downer, which was uploaded to her OnlyFans were stolen.

The letter stated that those responsible are in breach of the acceptable user policy of the platform and are now under investigation.

The public was further advised to delete all unauthorised images of D’Angel and refrain from further dissemination.

OnlyFans is a subscription-only content creator platform.