D’Angel Shuts Down Instagram Troll Who Shaded Her Relationship Advice

The very confident and unapologetic ‘Lady of Dancehall’, D’Angel appeared to have gotten into a little squabble with a troll on Instagram yesterday (April 21st).

She posted a teaser of a newly rendered music video of her already released single Only You with a pretty egotistical caption, “Nuff time after ooman get “wife up” dem drop di sexiness BRAP! How unnoo fi expect di man fi stay turned on? Use yuh free time and guh learn fi hold yuh man! Here’s an instructional video”. Watch the video below.

In the short video clip, wearing a white buttoned-up shirt, D’Angel, whose real name is Michelle Downer, teases her 322k Instagram followers with a flirtatious, burlesquey chair dance, all while seductively singing the lyrics to her song.

Well not everyone found this ‘instructional video’ very flattering, one person in particular called her out. “How are you giving instructions to hold man and you don’t have one??? every man you find run lef you and class yuh yikes” the very stinging comment read.

D’Angel, 42, has publicly been in and out of relationships over the years, especially with the spectacle that was her love triangle between herself and dancehall veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.

During an interview with The Star in March last year, the songstress said she was done with entertainers and listed all the qualities she was looking for in a potential man. “God-fearing, respectful, old-fashioned, romantic, and financially stable. Most importantly, he has to have a good relationship with his mother and has to be able to communicate and compromise. Some man, is fi dem way or no way,” she said.

Also adding, “My job is my job. He has to accept me for who I am, not be caught up in D’Angel’s world. Many males are not interested in learning who is ‘Michelle’.”

However, around the same time last year, she was rumored to be in a relationship with Buju Banton’s son Markus Myrie, but the young heir refuted those claims shortly after.

Currently, the Pretty Plus Tax deejay is allegedly single or going to great measures to keep her relationship under wraps. Nonetheless, she is resolute that her relationship status has nothing to do with her capacity to hold a man.

She demonstrated just that by actually responding to the hater that called her out, saying, “show me your man and me will hold him,” the challenge however went unmet. The same hater after seemingly watching D’Angel’s instructional video came back to hammer the singjay once again, “This noh sound good the singing thing is not fi u!”

Well that was enough for the I’m Blessed deejay, after apparently doing a little background snooping; she shutdown her troller saying “Yuh nuh look good suh yuh haffe a hide behind fake profile and keypad courage. Puddung social media cause with only 75 followers and 0 posts clearly Instagram is not fi u!”

Angel’s fans came out to support her, even directly tagging her troll. “Why this duppy ah try style d angel this know nothing about d angel she bright,” one supporter said. “Leave the lady a lone!!!!! and stop hate ”, added another.

Others encouraged D’Angel to take the high road.

We all know Angel has a thick skin and an ego through the roof, it would take a lot more than an envious Internet troller to get her down. Check out her sexy instructional Instagram video Only You below –

Source: Dancehallmag