D’Angel Schools Her Haters With New Single, ‘Teach Di Gyal’

The ‘lady of Dancehall’ D’Angel is taking her haters back to school with her new single titled, Teach Di Gyal. Released on March 4, the official audio is approaching 3,000 views and was produced by Y Rush Music.

The beat and flow of the song is vibrant but old school, borrowing from the late 90s, early 2000s dancehall era sound. Sporting a white button-up blouse, green pencil skirt, and pink heels, D’Angel is styled as a teacher in a classroom with a ruler in her hand, ready to give the ‘fashion fools’ as she calls them in the intro of the song, a well-needed lesson.

She begins, “mek mi teach unu, teach unu, mek mi teach unu how fi be fashionable.” She doubles down on the beat with her staple D’Angel sound, mixing her skills as a deejay with her melodic singing abilities to bring her message across. She goes on to sing, “call mi di slimmaz wha attracting di winnas. When dem see mi dem nuh see clothes, dem see wife, and if mi open up mi legs dem see life.”

Some dancehall fans believe the song is aimed at Spice, who had a heated social media feud with D’Angel in early 2019. The Queen of Dancehall is also at times jeered for what some social media users call, her lack of style, while D’Angel is praised for repping fashion. As a result, both entertainers are often pitted against each other and compared.

Supporters of D’Angel, however, are pleased with the new release. One fan said, “Teach dem d angel say u born hot and beautiful from birth u nuh have to try hard like some tuff gal.” Another commented, “Com tru slimazz hott inna anything you wear a you say “blaze” “fashion police lock dem up”.

A veteran in the business, the Stronger singer has been able to maintain her relevance on the dancehall scene. Her previous release, Only You, did fairly well, receiving airplay, tons of media publicity and positive reviews from listeners. The romantic song’s official music video is now approaching 70,000 views.

As she continues to promote Teach Di Gyal, D’Angel is still reminding dancehall fans why she is qualified to ‘school dem’. She recently posted this photo on her Instagram, leaving mouths wide open and attracting comments like, “If D’Angel look good one more time”.

D’Angel is also one of the honourees for the 2020 FemFest Jamaica – the recipient of Fashionista of the Year, speaking volumes to how highly she is seen in the world of Jamaican fashion.

And so, if stamping her name on the Jamaican fashion hall of fame is one of her aims, she certainly has that covered.

Listen to the official audio for D’Angel’s new single, Teach Di Gyal, below.

Source: Dancehallmag