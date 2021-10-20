D’Angel says Upcoming tour will be “X-rated & Raw”

D’Angel has made it clear that anyone attending her upcoming ‘Exposed’ tour must be at least 18 years old as it will be “x-rated and raw.”

The tour comes in support of her upcoming EP, which is slated for release by early next year.

The title track was released in 2020 after semi-nude images from her OnlyFans subscription-based service were leaked on the Internet.

The tour kick-starts with its US leg on October 22 in Houston. Other cities include New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.