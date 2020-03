Jamaica News: D’Angel has sought to provide fashion tips to women everywhere as the new “Fashion Professor of Dancehall.”

In her brand new track titled “Teach Di Gal.” Angel provide fashion tips to women everywhere, and recently, stated that: “As a former model, I am always representing for the fashionistas. Having owned my own boutique, styling clients and representing on international runways, I am qualified to teach a thing or two,”

Angel opted to remind fans that brand-names don’t necessarily mean fashion-forward. She advised that being fashionable has become more affordable and her song is to help women look good on a budget.