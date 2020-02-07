Dancer Shot and Killed in Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): The May Pen police in Clarendon are now carrying out an investigation, surrounding the shooting death of a man in Longville community, on Thursday, February 6.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Tenard Thompson, otherwise called “Dancer” unemployed of Longville community.

Reports by the May Pen police are that shortly after 5:00 p.m., Thompson was standing along the roadway in his community when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

Residents in the community summoned the police who traveled to the scene and found Thompson lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.