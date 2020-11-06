Dancer Nah Bade married 

Montego Bay dancer Naw Bade who is a member of the Chef Squad Dance group tied the knot recently with his long-time partner Anishka Grizzle, in a ceremony at the Calvary United Worship Centre, Green Pond, St James.

Christened Davian Hodges, Naw Bade, and Miss Grizzle have been together for well over seven years and they thought the time has come for them to do the right thing by getting married.

Hodges said he proposed to his new wife several years ago in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, but now the right time has come so they took the opportunity.

He said COVID-19 forced him to invite only a few guests, but he plans on having a large reception or an anniversary celebration at a later date. Nah Bade appeared in several music videos over the years and he learnt his dancing craft from the late dancer Mr. Bogle who died over a decade ago, while on the other hand, his wife Anishka is a customer service rep.

Here are some of the highlights of the wedding.

 

Bride Anishka poses for a photo

Dancer Nah Bade plants a kiss on his new wife Anishka

Nah Bade along with his wife and their bride’s maids

Alan Lewin – News Reporter

