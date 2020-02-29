Dancehall Star Jada Kingdom Delivers Tongue Lashing to Rapists in Jamaica

NY: Dancehall rising star Jada Kingdom gave a tongue lashing to men who sexually assault and rape young women.

“If you say raper boy fe dead say hang…hang” she told screaming fans before segueing into her monster hit ‘Execution’ which she said should be the punishment for men who rape young girls.

Kingdom’s comments came during a blistering 40 minutes performance at her upstate ‘Ladies First’ concert at Club Mystic in Poughkeepsie, New York and a day before high-profile movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape.

“This is a new day” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said after the verdict was announced in a case that some say served as vindication of the #MeToo movement.

In its 2019 Crime and Safety Report, the United State Department stated that rape and sexual assault were serious problems in Kingdom’s home country Jamaica. Attorney General of Jamaica Marlene Malahoo Forte also lamented that Jamaica has a serious problem with sexual abuse, stating last year that four out of every five young girls lost their virginity to rape or molestation.

During her New York performance, Kingdom ran through several of her popular songs including ‘Wasteman,’ ‘Heavy,’ ‘Wull On,’ ‘Best You Ever Had (B.Y.E.H.)’ and ‘Banana’ that drew ear piercing screams from fans. A big part of Kingdom’s arsenal is her trifecta – a great voice, a sexy physique and infectious music that fans love.

“Jada was a hit! She has that rare star-quality and sex appeal that record companies hunt vociferously” said NY music executive and artist manager Percy Miller, who was seeing her perform for the first time.

Kingdom was not the only star of the night. Rhythm Piink, born Tiffany Houston, a twenty something year old, Brooklyn born artist was sizzling. She delivered three power pack songs (‘Thirst Quencher,’ ‘Mirror Mirror’ and ‘Operate Mi’) that connected with the female patrons in attendance.

“My genre is definitely dancehall with a twist of pop/hip-hop. I try not to box myself in because I’m flexible to do any style of music” the confident artist shared.

Piink is not a new comer to the entertainment scene. Prior to embarking on a career as a dancehall/hip-hop artist, she toured as a dancer with Major Lazer and has appeared in music videos ‘Give It All to Me’ with Mavado featuring Nicki Minaj and ‘Gyal Wine Wine’ by Gyptain. In July she will visit the birth place of her Jamaican dad for the first time.