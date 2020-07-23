Dancehall Songstress Shenseea Teases Fans With “Sick” New Anthem

Sultry dancehall songstress Shenseea has new music in the works and she’s asking fans to help her name it. In a series of Instagram story posts, she teased the song and also declared that it would be an anthem.

In one of the posts yesterday, she said: “Jus believe me… memba me did tell unu The Side Chick Song ago bad? THIS?… ago sick.”

She also posted fan’s suggestions and her reactions to Instagrm with one fan saying maybe the song should be called the Entanglement anthem. That’s one of the names she said she might actually consider.

In the very short clip posted, she sings about John Crow which fans seemed to run with. Of the names suggested were “Shotta gyal anthem,” “Dranco,” Gun Gyal Anthem” and “Yam Head Anthem.”

She hinted to one fan who guessed Shenyeng Anthem 2, that the name suggested was very close.

It seems Shenseea is gearing up for a booming summer as she recently posted a series of new photos that ended her short break from social media following the passing of her mother.

It can’t be easy for the singer to put on such a brave face following the loss of her mother but it seems she’s trying to focus on her career maybe as a way to work through the pain that she’s feeling at the moment. The two were very close and there are many social media videos that show the extent of the love they shared for each other.

Sometimes the only way to get over something is to go through it and Shenseea seems to have learned that lesson and is now refocused on continuing her very lucrative career.

Source: Dancehallmag